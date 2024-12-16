LIVE: Suspect in Wisconsin Christian school shooting is dead, Multiple injuries reported: Police

Police in Madison, Wisconsin, said they're investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

The shooter is dead and the school has been cleared, according to Madison police.

Multiple injuries have been reported, police said. They've been taken to hospitals in unknown conditions.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

The scene remains active, police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is on the scene.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote on social media, "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Police have blocked off 4900 Buckeye Road and ask drivers to find alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.