Sinkhole closes part of Generals Highway between Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sinkhole between Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks has closed a portion of Generals Highway.

The repair work is happening near Stoney Creek, an area that was severely damaged during last year's winter storms.

Crews are hoping to have it fixed by Wednesday but encourage visitors to check road conditions before leaving.