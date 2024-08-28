Small Business Spotlight: Aadar Indian Bistro

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't have to travel far to take your tastebuds on a culinary adventure.

"We cook authentic Indian food, and we have some Mexican-American touches to the appetizers, to the main dishes," says Aadar Indian Bistro owner Arsh Singh.

Located in the RiverView Shopping Center off of Fort Washington in northeast Fresno, Aadar Indian Bistro features flavorful dishes, including more than 10 made-to-order styles of naan.

"We have masala naan, oregano naan, plain naan, lamb naan, chicken naan, all kinds of naan," Singh said.

We got to try the garlic basil and cheesy garlic naan, right before the Chicken Masala naan taco.

Order protein a la carte or a dinner plate. Singh says the butter chicken is the most popular dish.

The breaded bites are made with white meat and butter sauce with oregano sprinkled on top.

Looking for late-night eats? Aadar Indian Bistro is open from 10:30 am until midnight seven days a week.

Singh's family has been in the restaurant business since the 80's.

"We have other locations in Los Angeles -- it's called India's Grill."

He says they chose Fresno to open a third location to cater to the Punjabi community in the Central Valley.

You can dine in or order in through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The restaurant also caters special events.

