Small Business Spotlight: The Baking Barn

A South Valley baker is creating show-stopping pieces for your next celebration.

A South Valley baker is creating show-stopping pieces for your next celebration.

A South Valley baker is creating show-stopping pieces for your next celebration.

A South Valley baker is creating show-stopping pieces for your next celebration.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're celebrating a birthday or the day you say your "I do's," The Baking Barn makes cakes fit for a standout celebration.

"I started out doing just cupcakes and kind of just rolled into doing custom cakes," says owner Ashley Rosa.

From Jurassic Park to sports, even sharks, the works of art are as aesthetically pleasing as they are delicious.

"I try to take a more modern approach to the character cakes that I do," Rosa said.

Churro and funfetti are two of the most popular flavors.

Rosa started her business in 2020 -- putting a southern spin on dessert.

Having spent most of her life in the South Valley, she's made being involved in the community a priority.

"Once COVID hit, I took that opportunity to practice on people who maybe just needed a cake that couldn't afford them at the time or wasn't sure if they were going to have a job for their kids' birthdays," she said.

Now planting roots in Hanford, Rosa is seeing her budding business thrive.

"It's been fun to see it grow," she said. "I have clients out in Fresno. I was able to make Summer Pardi's baby shower cake last year."

She even flew a cake to North Carolina for an influencers wedding.

If you want a taste, you can place an order on Instagram or find out where she'll be popping up with her cake cart, where she sells mini cakes.

Ashley says she's also working to launch a cake vending machine line, so be on the lookout for those.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.