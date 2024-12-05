Small Business Spotlight: Hanford's Winter Wonderland

Hanford's Winter Wonderland is making it easier for you to support small businesses this holiday season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're sipping hot cocoa ahead of your visit with Santa or grubbing on comfort food after an ice skating session, your purchases are a meaningful part of Hanford's Winter Wonderland.

"We see winter wonderland not only recreation and fun but it's also economic development for our community," Hanford Parks and Community services director Brad Albert said.

Now in its fourth year, the event that's become a holiday staple in the south valley makes local businesses the star of the show with Wonderland Village.

"We try not to step on toes, we don't duplicate food offerings, we have sweets, we have hot chocolate, we try to keep it pretty balanced for what our customers like," Albert said.

Donated and decorated Tuff Sheds allow eight Hanford businesses to serve and store their specialties, during the week and on weekends four additional food trucks round out the dining options.

"Last year we had 110,000 visits in eight weeks so when we do the marketing, we bring them into the event and while they're here we try to get them to stay a while," Albert said.

"I don't think anyone can come see Santa without getting a cup of hot cocoa," Rachel Rodriguez with Cornerstone Café and Catering said.

Located right next to the Santa experience, Cornerstone Cafe and Catering is helping families warm up ahead of their visit with the jolliest of them all.

"We were invited to come and be the hot beverage people we do the hot cocoa the hot cider and then the coffee," Rodriguez said.

On weekends their Wonderland Village menu expands, giving attendees a taste of the comfort food they offer at their location, which is just a five minute walk away from Winter Wonderland.

"They're already coming into the cafe to get lunch get an espresso so its been wonderful," Rodriguez said.

Family owned Gotti's Kitchen says it's also been a blessing to their business.

"There's a lot of people that didn't know this whole thing was a thing and so when they come out here and try our food, they end up asking where our location is at and if we cater," Gotti's Kitchen owner Edgar Puga said.

This is the fourth year for the Mexican restaurant located in Hanford with a second location at Lemoore College.

"We specialize in Mexican food so tacos, burritos, quesadillas, burrito bowls, loaded fries, loaded nachos," Puga said.

All items that are sure to put the staff on Santa's "nice" list.

Hanford's Winter Wonderland is happening through January 12. Click here to buy tickets.

