Small Business Spotlight: Mosaics Mouthwatering Charcuteries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From Charcuterie boards to bouquets, Novella Dean is creating works of art.

"It is meant to excite your eyes because people eat with their eyes first," Dean said. "It's very colorful -- it's made up of boards that feature international flavors and cultures."

Mosaics Mouthwatering Charcuteries is a catering business serving the Fresno-Clovis area.

"We try to incorporate a full feast -- fruit, vegetables, snacks, crackers, cheese, meats, chocolates," Dean said.

Dean sources her ingredients locally -- even the international bites.

Vibrant colors and unique designs make these pieces a focal point of any celebration.

"It really is part of my heart, and I want to represent Trinidad and Tobago and its vibrancy in what you see on a charcuterie board or grazing table," she said.

Novella moved to the States in her 20s, going to college in Florida before moving with her family to the Central Valley.

"Coming from three generations of women entrepreneurs, I knew I needed to get back into that endeavor," Dean said.

In addition to her thriving catering business, Dean offers themed charcuterie board classes at the Clovis Culinary Center. The most popular is a bouquet-making class.

"People come to our classes, have a little wine, a little dessert, some fun music and they get to hear about how this started in my culture," she said.

Dean says she prides herself on embracing collaboration over competition.

"No one does anything by themselves," she said. "It takes a community. It takes a family. It takes grit, determination. It takes love. It takes faith."

You can sign up for monthly classes that take place at the Clovis Culinary Center, or you can host your own class and have Novella cater your next team-building event.

Just reach out to her Instagram.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.