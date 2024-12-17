Small Business Spotlight: Rustika Cafe and Bakery

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rustika Cafe and Bakery in Clovis is blending cultures as it serves breakfast and lunch.

"Rustika means old fashioned in Spanish, so they wanted to incorporate that into the name," explains Marco Reznick. "That's the way we make all of our products in the old-fashioned way by hand with all-natural ingredients."

While the restaurant is new to Clovis, it started 30 years ago in Houston. The company sent Reznick, the owner's son and a manager of a Texas restaurant, out to help open its fifth location.

He says his mother's travels inspire the menu items. He says the alfahores and empanadas are must-tries.

"We're excited to bring unique flavors to the area, something inviting for all different cultures," says Reznick.

Located in the shopping center off of Willow and Herndon, it's the first California location for the family-run establishment.

"All of the food and desserts we make in-house, we wanted to make sure we transferred that to the coffee as well, so we use our chocolate ganache for the mochas that we use for cakes," says Reznick.

The enticing offerings don't stop there. Homemade caramel and Mexican Vanilla are icing on the cake, literally and figuratively.

Open less than a month, customer favorites and breakfast staples include chilaquiles with homemade salsas and this French toast made with homemade challah bread.

Navdip Singh, owner of this Clovis location, moved to the Central Valley a year ago with his sights set on sharing something special with the community.

"If you look at our menu, it's very diverse," says Singh. "like our slogan, fusion of culture. We are fusing everything into one place."

In addition to dining in or doing a grab-go at the coffee bar, window shopping is encouraged with these eye-catching pastries and desserts that are equally mouthwatering.

"Our pastries, we have a croissant, we have blueberry cheese croissant. We make everything fresh here. If you look at our kitchen, you will see that we have people working very hard," says Singh.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.