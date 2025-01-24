Fresno County firefighters shift to battle Hughes Fire burning near Castaic

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Footage from Fresno County CAL FIRE shows crews on the frontlines of the Hughes Fire, burning near Castaic.

A total of two strike teams, including ten engines and two bulldozers, are on the ground.

"They were extinguishing hot spots in proving containment on open flings of the fire and really going direct and trying to mitigate as much of that as they could," CAL FIRE Fresno County Battalion Chief Juan Navarro said.

Many of the original Valley crews sent weeks ago have been swapped out for new teams to allow time for rest.

When they are not on the fire lines, they are on standby -- pre-staged at a mobilization base.

It's necessary as the area deals with a dangerous recipe of conditions: Strong winds, low humidity and bone-dry vegetation.

"Despite the odds against us with the topography, the weather and the fuels, haven't all the extra guys down here as a huge advantage to try and wrap these fires up before they get too big," Fresno Fire Marshal Jay Tracy said.

And there's also aid from the sky.

The Army National Guard has three helicopters on standby to fly to Southern California at a moment's notice.

These helicopters are equipped with water-dropping capabilities and search-and-rescue equipment. If rain is forecast, they could be called into action, which could lead to mudslides in the burn scar areas.

Drivers heading south from Central California are also being cautioned.

Videos of the Hughes Fire show the flames burning close to the highway and generating smoke that reduced visibility, shutting I-5 down for over an hour.

"Especially with the Grapevine being a highly trafficked area, it is important for motorists to be aware of where they're driving to and be aware of the detour signs that are up ahead," CHP Visalia Officer Adrian Gonzalez said.

