What travelers should know if driving down to Southern California as fires rage on

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As devastating and deadly fires continue to burn in Southern California, people traveling to Los Angeles need to plan ahead.

"It's a very fluid situation right now. You've got fires popping up all over the place," California Highway Patrol officer DC Williams said. "You're going to have some freeways that are going to appear to be open. But you've got to be prepared, because if a fire changes and it starts getting closer to the freeway. They're going to have to shut that down pretty quick."

The CHP is urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings and, if they see an emergency vehicle, stay out of their way.

"Because, as fires pop up, they're going to want to go from one place to another to try to keep these fires out, to get the little, to keep the little fires out so that way they can focus on the big ones," officer Williams said.

That includes the blaze that destroyed most of Pacific Palisades and is still flaring up as of Friday afternoon.

The flames are top of mind for Michelle Sherman, who's traveling from Fresno back home to the Los Angeles area.

"I have people staying at my house right now and my children are there too. I don't know what I am going to go back into," Sherman said.

She says her niece's home in Altadena went up in flames on Wednesday during the Eaton Fire.

"My niece is in shock. Her and her fiance are up in my moms house in Fresno and to know that you only have your cat and whatever was in your car is a tragedy," Sherman said.

While the fire risk itself is far from over, the Southern California air quality is also hazardous.

"Air quality is really really bad- you cannot go out," Sylmar resident Fred Jimenez said.

And shifting winds could also push that smoke toward the Valley.

"We encourage the public to plan ahead. Consider getting an air purifier in your home. If the Pm. 2.5, which is what is in smoke, if they're in our atmosphere and they're increasing in density, you're going to start to smell it," Heather Heinks with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

"If you're smelling it, you're breathing it in, which means it's entering your lungs. Going into your blood streem and affecting your health."

If you are heading to Southern California and must be outdoors, you want to be sure to use a proper fitted N-95 mask.

