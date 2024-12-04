Special session brings uncertainty to water policy for California farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California farmers could soon be caught up in a political fight between Sacramento and Washington.

State Democrats want $25 million to sue the Trump administration.

Water policy is among the issues.

"I think you're going to see the State of California be very vigorous in defending the values that we've already implemented into our water policies," Democratic Assemblymember Steve Bennett of Ventura said.

Bennett served on the Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee during the previous legislature.

It is unclear what federal water policy will look like under the second Trump Administration, but Bennett is preparing for the possibility of significant changes.

"The administration may, if they are revenge-minded, influence the federal government's policy in terms of the allocation of water from the Colorado River," Bennett said.

The potential lawsuits between Sacramento and Washington could pose another headache for farmers already frustrated by low water allocations, even during wet years.

Many welcomed revised deliveries under Donald Trump's first term only for them to be partly rolled back by President Biden.

"When there's a dramatic amount of uncertainty, it's hard to plan," Central Valley farmer William Bourdeau said.

He serves on the board of the Westlands Water District, which delivers water as part of the federal Central Valley Project.

Bourdeau campaigned for Trump and even hosted JD Vance in Coalinga over the summer.

He is now urging both sides to protect water.

"The Federal Government and the State of California should work together to make sure we maximize this vital infrastructure," Bourdeau said.

The Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee will be key as water policy takes shape under the Trump administration and as Democrats mount their lawsuits.

The speaker of the assembly is still working on committee assignments.

