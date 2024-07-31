Trump running mate JD Vance to visit Coalinga Wednesday

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- With less than 100 days until Election Day, Republican nominee for vice president JD Vance is turning his attention to the Central Valley this week. Trump's running mate will be in Coalinga on Wednesday for a private fundraiser.

"It's very exciting to have someone at that level coming into the Valley and taking our issues seriously," William Bourdeau said.

Bourdeau is the Vice President of Harris Farms and will welcome Vance along with John Harris and Karen and Richard Spencer. They are some of the Valley's most notable Republican donors and will have face time with Vance on Wednesday.

"I think it's critically important that we educate, particularly, our high-level politicians on the importance of California ag," Bourdeau said.

Vance's Central Valley visit comes as Republican Congressmen John Duarte and David Valadao face tight re-election races. Fresno State Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke says Vance could bring enthusiasm to GOP voters.

"It's for down-ballot races," Holyoke said. "Particularly the races for the House of Representatives in the districts being defended by David Valadao and John Duarte."

The enthusiasm is already visible in the Valley. Republicans, like former Representative Connie Conway, are standing by their nominee as he faces criticism for past comments about Democrats, including "childless cat ladies."

"His comments taken out of context in 2021," Conway said. "This is 2024. We all learn as we go."

Bourdeau and Valley Republicans are now fundraising to keep the momentum going.

Wednesday's lunch costs $3,300 to get in the door. It will be $15,000 for a photo.

Vance arrived at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Tuesday night ahead of the fundraiser.

Organizers tell Action News they expect as many as 200 people to turn out on Wednesday.

