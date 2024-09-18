Two students arrested in Visalia for threats against middle school

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Visalia students will be spending time in custody instead of class.

Visalia Police say threats against Ridgeview Middle School led to the arrest of a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Officers searched the home of the younger student but no weapons were found.

The 13-year-old was arrested for bringing a BB gun to school.

Both were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities warn any threat is taken seriously and those found responsible will face consequences.

School schedules will proceed as usual with an increased police presence on the Ridgeview campus.

Last month, Visalia Police arrested another 13-year-old for threatening a shooting at the same school.