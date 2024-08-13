Students return to SCCCD campuses with new transportation options and new facilities

Students return to State Center Community College District campuses with new transportation options and new facilities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's back to class for thousands of students across the Valley.

That includes college students as the fall semester gets underway for the State Center Community College District.

Feel-good music was playing at Madera Community College as students sought help to get to their classes.

Over at Clovis Community College, the campus was covered with signs welcoming returners and first-time students.

This semester, students are under temporary new leadership.

Monica Chahal is serving as interim president while current president Kim Armstrong serves as interim president at Fresno City College.

"The college is not new for me. The Valley and the community are certainly not new to me. I'm excited to try out this new role for the semester," Chahal said.

This semester, the 'Home of the Crush" is also now the home of a brand new building - Academic Center 3.

"We have mechatronics, we have occupational therapy assistant, we have lots of science labs, computer labs, engineering labs, classrooms and lots of study spaces and hangout spaces. We have a reflection room for our students as well," Chahal said.

A new entrance to the parking lot has opened on Chestnut Avenue to allow students easier access.

At Reedley College, students will also soon have access to a new facility.

A brand new Performing Arts Center is under construction and expected to be completed this semester.

At Fresno City College, the welcome week crew was on hand to help with directions and technology issues.

There's also a quick and easy way for students to get around.

"We have electronic bikes now on campus -- students can use them on campus and they can use them off campus as well," FCC Marketing Communications Director Cris Monahan Bremer said.

The "Biz Bikes" are now available for rent.

Students living in 93706 or 93721 zip codes can rent the bike for as little as $1 a month.

All others can rent them for as little as $4 a month for 60 minutes of ride time.

The bikes are supported through the Transformative Climate Communities Program, facilitated by the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce.

Another perk for FCC students is student IDs are being offered for free.

It comes with a FAX bus decal giving them free rides for the semester.

"Pick up your student ID card, get that bus decal, plus there are other discounts too on there," Monahan Bremer said.

Fresno City College and Clovis Community College are seeing an increase in registered students.

Clovis Community College's campus is continuing to grow.

Later this semester, there are plans to break ground on a new athletics facility.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.