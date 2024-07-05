Suspect in deadly central Fresno shooting of 42-year-old arrested

41-year-old Robert Phompong, the suspect in the central Fresno shooting death of 42-year-old Yong Vang, has been arrested.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested the suspect in a central Fresno shooting that killed 42-year-old Yong Vang.

41-year-old Robert Phompong is in the Fresno County jail.

He was arrested Wednesday on Olive near Millbrook in a search warrant operation related to drugs and illegal gambling.

Officers have been searching for him for months following the April 8 shooting of 42-year-old Yong Vang.

He was found injured next to a pickup on Ninth Street near Pine Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives believe Vang and Phompong were fighting before the shooting.