Suspect arrested in shooting death of man riding his bike in central Fresno

Police have arrested 41-year-old Ronald Ebanez for the murder of Ricardo Olguin, who was shot and killed while riding his bike last month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail in connection to a deadly Fresno shooting.

On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of 41-year-old Ronald Ebanez for the murder of Ricardo Olguin.

Last month, officers responded to a shot-spotter call on Floradora near Cedar in central Fresno.

When they arrived, they found Olguin lying beside his bicycle... suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities identified Ebanez as the suspect, and he is currently facing murder charges.

A motive for the shooting and the suspect's relation to Olguin have not been released.