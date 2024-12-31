Investigators say the man and woman were previously in a relationship and shared a toddler together.

Suspect and victim in deadly Madera fight had previously dated

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details have been released about a fight between a man and a woman that turned deadly in Madera last week.

The argument started around 3 pm at a home near D Street and 9th Street.

Family members of Fabiola Frias-Sanchez told police that she had been arguing with Victor Amaro.

Sadly, that argument would turn deadly.

ed it was then that they observed a female exit the residence with blood stains on her clothing, as well as on her hands and body," said Madera Police Detective Priscilla Ramirez.

Ramirez says officers found Amaro badly injured.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he later died.

Frias-Sanchez is now facing several felony charges, including murder and felony domestic violence.

Ramirez says the victim and suspect have a history together.

"Family members did state that they were in a dating relationship. And they did advise that they do have one child in common," said Ramirez.

Ramirez says the young child was not present when the incident between Frias-Sanchez and Amaro occurred.

Authorities say Frias-Sanchez previously reported Amaro for domestic violence on two separate occasions.

"It's not just super easy to leave. People want ultimately to stay together, they just want the bad behaviors to stop," said Ramirez.

Marjaree Mason Center CEO Nicole Linder didn't know the suspect or victim in this case, but says sometimes the holidays can add extra stress to relationships.

She's heartbroken to hear of the tragedy.

"Now, these children are likely going to be left without parents. And you know one life lost, and one life is going to be changed forever," said Linder.

Detectives say Frias-Sanchez was cooperative with officers when she was taken into custody but she didn't make any statement.

Anyone with information about the suspect or victim is encouraged to contact detectives at the Madera Police Department.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

