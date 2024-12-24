Suspect wanted for stealing Salvation Army Kettle in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Christmas crook has targeted the Salvation Army in Clovis not once but twice this holiday season.

The most recent crime was reported Monday at the Walmart on Herndon near Clovis Avenues.

Police shared surveillance images of the suspect in an orange hooded sweatshirt.

Officers say this person stole the metal stand that holds the Salvation Army's red donation kettle.

The theft comes after a suspect in a similar hoodie took the donation kettle itself from the same Walmart location on December 13.

The kettle had $200 inside.

The Salvation Army believes the crime was premeditated.

Clovis police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The Salvation Army says the stolen donations come as the non-profit is already $10,000 short in its kettle campaign, which funds programs all year round.

Christmas Eve is the last day to contribute to the Red Kettle campaign.

If you would like to donate, click here.