Suspicious death of woman in central Fresno now being investigated as a homicide, police say

Fresno Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 60-year-old woman as a homicide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are expected to release more information regarding the investigation into a woman's death in central fresno, which they are now calling a homicide.

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home on Cortland near 11th Street just after 3:30 pm Monday.

They discovered the woman's body and noted suspicious circumstances, which officials are now attributing to the actions of another person.

Officials will hold a news conference this afternoon at 3:30 to speak more about the 60-year-old's death.

Stay with ABC30 as we will be streaming Fresno Police's news conference and for the latest details on this developing story.