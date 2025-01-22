Suspicious death of woman in central Fresno now being investigated as a homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are expected to release more information regarding the investigation into a woman's death in central fresno, which they are now calling a homicide.
Officers conducted a welfare check at a home on Cortland near 11th Street just after 3:30 pm Monday.
They discovered the woman's body and noted suspicious circumstances, which officials are now attributing to the actions of another person.
Officials will hold a news conference this afternoon at 3:30 to speak more about the 60-year-old's death.
