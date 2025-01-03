Tattoo shop loses thousands of dollars worth of equipment during theft, asks community for help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno tattoo shop is now left with broken glass and boarded-up windows after thieves took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

"They stole all six machines I had in the building. A decent amount of ink, which is relatively expensive," Inked Arch owner Erica Castaneda said.

She confirms the burglary happened early Wednesday morning as New Year's celebrations were underway.

The shattered glass shows how the culprits tried to enter the second-floor shop, eventually crawling in through a conference room window.

"The items were very specific," Castaneda said. "I feel like they knew where to go. Other cabinets were not touched, and certain ones were."

The thieves left a trail of destruction, breaking cabinets and even tipping over trash cans as they stole custom items, including these signs.

Castaneda has donated areola tattoos to breast cancer survivors for years. Now, she is asking the community for help through a GoFundMe.

"This is my livelihood, and this is how I take care of my child," Castaneda said. "I feel like they robbed both of us."

The burglary comes amid a string of break-ins at other Fresno businesses.

Thieves crashed a car into the 'DripOnDrip' sneaker store in River Park Monday to steal merchandise.

Just hours before the crime at Castaneda's shop, someone smashed through a door at this Japanese restaurant in northeast Fresno, swiping alcohol and equipment.

Fresno police confirm they are investigating several incidents while store owners are left to pick up the pieces.

"Whoever goes around burglarizing and robbing other businesses, they have no heart," Castaneda said.

