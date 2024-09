Teen who drowned in pool in east central Fresno identified

The teen who drowned in a backyard pool in east central Fresno has been identified.

The teen who drowned in a backyard pool in east central Fresno has been identified.

The teen who drowned in a backyard pool in east central Fresno has been identified.

The teen who drowned in a backyard pool in east central Fresno has been identified.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The teen who drowned in a backyard pool in east central Fresno has been identified.

It happened back on July 3rd.

14-year-old Mia Santos died after she was pulled from the water at a home on Purdue and Ramona Avenues.

Her 12-year-old sister was also removed from the pool and remains in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet said how the girls ended up in the water.