2 teens hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers were hospitalized after they were shot in central Fresno on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:40 pm in the area of Dakota and Hughes.

Fresno police say the teens were found with gunshot wounds at a nearby restaurant.

Officers say the victims had gone to the business to find help after they were shot.

They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the suspects, believed to be two men, left the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

