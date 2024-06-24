Thousands left without power as thunderstorms roll through Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people across Central California have been left without power after thunderstorms moved through the region on Monday.

According to PG &E's outage map, around 2,000 homes and businesses in Fowler were impacted.

Outages also impacted over 1,300 customers in the Tollhouse area, and more than 2,600 in Yosemite Lakes.

Earlier in the day, an outage in Sanger had knocked out the power for 5,366 customers. Crews have since restored power for the majority of customers in Sanger.

In the South Valley, around 1,000 customers experienced outages near Orange Cove and Reedley.

PG &E says the majority of the outages were caused by lightning.

Crews are working to safely get the power back on for all customers as lightning continues in some areas.

You can view the latest PG &E outages by clicking here.