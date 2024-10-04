All-time record for Fresno's hottest day in October broken

WATCH LIVE

ByChristine Gregory and Marc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Friday, October 4, 2024 6:58PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Thursday, October 3rd, Fresno broke not just one temperature record but two.

Thursday's recorded high of 105 degrees at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport set a new daily record high but also an all-time high temperature record for October.

The previous daily record was set back in 1980 with a high of 101 degrees and the highest temperature of the month record was set on October 4th, 1980.

According to Accuweather, Fresno sees an average temperature of mid-80s during this time of year.

So far in 2024, October has seen three days of triple-digit temperatures and more record-breaking temperatures are expected from October 5th to 6th.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
