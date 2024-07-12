Tips on how to prevent heat-related car issues

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a busy summer for Maria Mejia, the co-owner of Lindsay Tire and Auto Care Center.

She says since the streak of triple digits began, about 8 out of 10 of her customers are bringing their cars in for heat related issues.

That includes problems with the air conditioning.

"Most of the time It's just because it's hot and they aren't gonna be able to perform good but most of the time it's just hot air blowing out and refrigerant has leaked and we have to figure out what's going on," said Maria.

Maria says another common problem is tire trouble.

The heat causes air pressure to expand the rubber, which can lead to leaks and even blowouts.

"Let it cool down a little bit before you go anywhere. Go shopping early in the morning. Go run your errands earlier, run later if you don't need to be out," said AJ Rivie, who works at a shop in Visalia.

Tow truck companies are also busy right now, as vehicles break down because of heat related issues.

"People leave their keys in their car by trying to hurry up and get out of the heat. We've had several cases of this lately," explained Kurt Fisher, owner of Tow & Pro.

Local experts say it's important to keep an eye, not only on your keys but also gauges.

Also make sure to heck your tires and car fluids before taking a long trip.

Addressing issues early can keep you from getting stuck on the side of a scorching hot road, or causing damage that can cost thousands of dollars to repair.

"Another major one that could lead to engine failure is obviously overheating where the system loses coolant and then whether it's through the water pump radiator hoses whatever the case and if they keep driving, unfortunately they'll end up messing up their engine they'll need a whole new engine replacement," explains Maria.

Another tip is if your car is leaking and you notice a shimmery or a colored liquid, like red, pink or blue-ish green then that's probably the coolant leaking.

If it looks more like water that could be AC condensation.

