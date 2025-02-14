Tips from Valley doctor on avoiding screen fatigue, protecting your eyes

Central California eye doctors are seeing more children developing near-sightedness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this digital age, we're always connected to a screen, whether that's on a phone, tablet or computer.

"Everything is connected to technology," says Dr. Mehdi Ghajar with the Eye Medical Center in northeast Fresno.

Looking at a screen for long periods of time can strain our eyes.

"When we're staring at a screen, our blink rate goes down and our eyes get dry," Dr. Ghajar said.

Dr. Ghajar explains that screen fatigue can lead to an increased risk of myopia or near-sightedness, espeically in children.

He says he's seeing more and more children being diagnosed with the condition.

"In the United States in the 1970s, the rate of myopia was about 20%," he said. "Now, it's estimated it could be between 40% to 50% for the younger generations. There's a direct correlation between increased screen time and myopia, and there are risk factors with myopia."

Those risk factors include glaucoma, macular degeneration and retinal detachment as an adult.

Limiting screen time is one of the ways to prevent near-sightedness.

"Exposing children to outdoor activities, sport activities can also be protective," Dr. Ghajar said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for kids under 18 months.

Doctors also say to follow the "20-20-20" rule, especially if you're using a screen for long periods of time at work.

"There is a recommendation for taking a 20-second blink and looking at a distance after working close up on the screen for about 20 minutes," Dr. Ghajar said. "That will help reduce fatigue."

Dr. Ghajar says setting rules and boundaries together as a family can not only protect our eyesight but can help prevent screen time addiction.

