Travis Kelce lands role in new Ryan Murphy show 'Grotesquerie'

This would be the NFL star's first major acting role

NFL star Travis Kelce lands his first major acting role in the Ryan Murphy horror series "Grotesquerie."

LOS ANGELES -- Seems like Travis Kelce has entered his actor era.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has apparently landed a role in Ryan Murphy's new show "Grotesquerie."

Niecy Nash-Betts posted a video with Kelce on her Instagram page with the caption, "This is what happens when WINNERS link up!!" She tagged the NFL star and welcomed him to the show. In the video, Kelce says "Jumpin' into new territory with Niecy," seemingly confirming the new role.

Nash-Betts also posted a video to her Instagram story showing her and Kelce in what looked like a convertible and captioned it "Late Night Shenanigans." Kelce is heard saying "Buckle up!"

One more video showed Kelce and "Grotesquerie" creator Ryan Murphy hugging, with Murphy telling Kelce he was "wonderful."

FX and 20th Television have not yet confirmed Kelce's casting.

While this role would be his first main role, Kelce has been in front of TV show cameras before. He hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in March, 2023 and just a couple of months ago, made a surprise appearance on "SNL" alongside girlfriend Taylor Swift. And he had his own reality show on E! back in 2016.

"Grotesquerie" is the latest horror drama series from Ryan Murphy. Very little is known at this moment about the plot. We do know it'll star Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Manville. It'll premiere on FX this fall.

Disney is the parent company of FX and this ABC station.