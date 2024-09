Donald Trump associates charged with forgery in Wisconsin fake elector case

MADISON, Wis. -- Three Trump associates allegedly tied to the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election have been charged with forgery in Wisconsin.

Attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and James Troupis and former Trump staff member Michael Roman have been charged in connection with the alleged efforts.

The three men are due to appear in court in September.

Wisconsin is the fourth state to pursue election interference charges related to the 2020 election.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, several allies of former President Donald Trump and alleged fake electors pleaded not guilty in Arizona last month for their alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in December announced felony charges against six alleged "fake electors" in that state.

Chesebro and Roman were charged alongside Trump and over a dozen others in Georgia last August in a sweeping racketeering indictment related to efforts overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Chesebro pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of conspiracy in that case and agreed to testify and provide documents and evidence. Two other defendants, attorney Sydney Powell and bail bondsman Scott Hall, took plea deals. Fifteen others, including Trump, pleaded not guilty.

In Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel similarly charged 16 "alternate electors" last July for conspiracy to commit forgery, among other charges.