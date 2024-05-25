WATCH LIVE

TSA sets new record Friday for most travelers screened in single day

2,951,163 people screened nationwide, agency says

ByRebekah Riess, CNN CNNWire logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Record Memorial Day weekend travel
TSA says expects to screen 18 million travelers from Friday into next Wednesday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that it set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day on Friday, according to a post from the agency on X, formerly known as Twitter.

TSA officers screened 2,951,163 individuals at checkpoints nationwide, surpassing its previous record from November 26, 2023, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

"If you flew yesterday, congratulations, you were part of a record-setting day," TSA public affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on X. "@TSA officers screened more people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday (May 24th) than any other day in our 22-year history."

Five of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA's history have occurred in 2024, the agency notes.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

