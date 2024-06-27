Tulare City School District paying $45,000 to settle federal discrimination charge

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare City School District will be paying tens of thousands of dollars to settle a federal discrimination charge.

According to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, TCSD failed to promote a Hispanic vice principal.

The agency says the district did not promote an employee because of his Hispanic national origin, regardless of his qualifications and ability to do the job.

Following an investigation into the allegations, the EEOC says it found reasonable cause that Title VII was violated of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Tulare City School District has not admitted liability, but has agreed to pay $45,000 to the involved employee and provide training.

We're told the district will notify all employees about the resolution and their rights under federal anti-discrimination law.

The commission will then be checking in to make sure the district complies with the agreement.

The district says they have a history of "no findings" with the EEOC and cannot discuss this issue because it is a personnel matter.