Tulare County health officials confirm measles case from international traveler

The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of measles in 2024.

The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of measles in 2024.

The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of measles in 2024.

The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of measles in 2024.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of measles in 2024.

Officials say the case is the traveler who flew to Fresno while having the disease.

The traveler flew from Germany to Los Angeles before coming to Fresno on May 19.

RELATED: Passenger on United flight to Fresno had measles, officials confirm

Officials say the person got medical care in Tulare County but is not from the area.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can cause severe sickness, especially in young children.

The viral infection spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes.

This is the first time measles has been confirmed in Tulare County since 2016.