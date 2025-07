UC Merced launches new campus safety app

The university says the goal is to provide students and faculty with resources that can all be easily found in one place.

The university says the goal is to provide students and faculty with resources that can all be easily found in one place.

The university says the goal is to provide students and faculty with resources that can all be easily found in one place.

The university says the goal is to provide students and faculty with resources that can all be easily found in one place.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced has a brand new app for phones and mobile devices.

The university launched the Bobcat Safety App on Tuesday.

It's an all-in-one information portal for students, staff and faculty members.

It combines safety alerts and emergency notifications.

Users can also request an escort across campus.

The university says the goal is to provide students and faculty with resources that can all be easily found in one place.