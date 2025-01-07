Uncle Harry's in northeast Fresno reopens days after car crashes into building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Uncle Harry's bagel shop near Fresno State is set to reopen on Tuesday.

The northeast Fresno business was forced to close for several days to make repairs after an SUV crashed into it.

Police say the sandal of the woman behind the wheel got stuck on the accelerator pedal as she pulled into a parking spot at the location on Cedar and Shaw.

The crash is being investigated as an accident.

Investigators say around 25 people were inside the bagel shop at the time.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, but five people did suffer minor injuries.

