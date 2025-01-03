5 suffer minor injuries after car crashes into Uncle Harry's in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people have suffered minor injuries after a car into the Uncle Harry's near Fresno State.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday on Shaw and Cedar avenues.

Fresno Police say an elderly woman's sandal got stuck on the brake pedal as she pulled into the shop's parking lot.

The woman was not hurt. Two of the five injured were taken to the hospital with complaints of pain.

The store's owner estimates they will be closed for the next two to three days for repairs.

