United Cerebral Palsy Central California getting re-brand

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As United Cerebral Palsy Central California continues renovations to move its programs to the new campus on Maple and Nees, you'll notice a new name: UCP+.
"Most people think we're just about cerebral palsy, but plus represents all of the different disabilities we provide services for," says UCP+ Executive Director Roger Slingerman.
Since its inception, the nonprofit has reached families with adult classes, early intervention, baby clinic programs and "First Five."
UCP+'s new site is bigger and will lead to more services and opportunities for students with disabilities, including an online shop, bringing the opportunity to earn a paycheck.
"They are able to do piecework here so they can benefit from that as well," Slingerman said. "Down the road, we'll put some artwork on the t-shirts and artwork we'll put on sweatshirts."
In addition to student artwork -- ways you can show your support and spread awareness about the rebrand.
"It's such a great organization, and I was actually here delivering the print," says Print-Llinks founder Jill Skinner. "They were so excited about the products."
Print-links and Pierpont Promotional Group are both local companies that have teamed up to fulfill orders.
"We do embroidery, direct-to-film work blazer engraving," says Gregg Prins with Pierpont Promotioanl Group.
A student of the month is already featured on Rare Earth Coffee. UCP+ hopes to put student artwork on coffee mugs to pair with the grounds.
You can support UCP+ on its new online shop.
