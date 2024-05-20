U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra dodges question about 2026 governor race

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 2024 presidential election is months away, but U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra could be looking at future opportunities in 2026.

Politico reported last month Becerra is considering a return to his home state of California, to run for governor in two years.

When asked about the potential for a run during a press conference in Fresno Monday morning, Becerra didn't say yes or no.

"What I can say, there is, I am thrilled the president gave me a chance to be Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services," said Becerra.

"It's not something everyone gets to do. Only 24 others have had the chance to do it. I'm going to do it as well as I can and then chatting with the boss I'll see what I do after that, but I am thrilled to get to do this right now and I'm not going to give it up until we're done."

Governor Gavin Newsom terms out in 2027.

There is already a crowded list of contenders to succeed him, including Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, State Senator Toni Atkins and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

