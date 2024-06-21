  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Valley Air District gets federal funding to help improve air quality

KFSN logo
Friday, June 21, 2024
Valley Air District gets federal funding to help improve air quality
The Valley Air District has received more than $9 million in federal grant funding to help improve our air quality.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Air District has received more than $9 million in federal grant funding to help improve our air quality.

The money will be used to help replace tractors and heavy-duty diesel trucks across Central California.

So far, the district's program has replaced nearly 13,000 older, high-polluting agricultural tractors with much cleaner ones, which helps improve the air we all breathe.

And with the "heavy duty diesel truck replacement" program-- the district has helped replace more than three-THOUSAND personal and business diesel vehicles.

For more on this project and how you or your business can apply for some of that money-- check out "VALLEY- AIR- DOT-ORG".

The Valley Air District has received more than 9 MILLION dollars in Federal grant funding to help improve our air quality.

The money will be used to help replace tractors and heavy-duty diesel trucks across central California.

So far, the District's program has replaced nearly 13-THOUSAND older, high-polluting agricultural tractors-- with much cleaner ones-- which helps improve the air we all breathe.

And with the "heavy duty diesel truck replacement" program-- the district has helped replace more than three-THOUSAND personal and business diesel vehicles.

For more on this project and how you or your business can apply for some of that money-- check out "VALLEY- AIR- DOT-ORG".

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW