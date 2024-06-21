Valley Air District gets federal funding to help improve air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Air District has received more than $9 million in federal grant funding to help improve our air quality.

The money will be used to help replace tractors and heavy-duty diesel trucks across Central California.

So far, the district's program has replaced nearly 13,000 older, high-polluting agricultural tractors with much cleaner ones, which helps improve the air we all breathe.

And with the "heavy duty diesel truck replacement" program-- the district has helped replace more than three-THOUSAND personal and business diesel vehicles.

For more on this project and how you or your business can apply for some of that money-- check out "VALLEY- AIR- DOT-ORG".

