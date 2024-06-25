Valley cancer treatment center holding event to celebrate survivors

A Central Valley cancer treatment center is taking action to celebrate the lives of survivors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gil Soto still remembers the day he got his cancer diagnosis.

On July 5, 2020, a doctor told him he had Stage 4 stomach cancer and Stage 3 esophageal cancer.

"I remember the doctor coming in, and she says, 'I'm sorry to tell you that you have cancer.' Those were the last words I heard. I could see her talking to me, but I couldn't hear a word she was saying. It just didn't compute," he said.

Soto had an emergency procedure. That was followed by four months of chemotherapy and 28 days of radiation.

It took a toll on him physically, but also mentally.

"There are just so many things that go on that sometimes, mentally, you're fighting so hard in your mind that you forget to fight for your body, and that takes a toll on your body," he said.

Soto says he's standing here today because of the support of his loved ones and the staff at cCARE.

This weekend, he'll share his story with others at cCARE's Celebration of Life.

"We want to go ahead and share, highlight our survivors' journeys, how their families are united, and how to promote healthy lifestyle after as well," says cCares Community Liasion Aurora Gutierrez.

cCARE provides survivorship care to patients once treated for cancer, a way to help them move forward and prepare for what comes next.

"With cancer, it's never really gone away," says Howard Lo. "You just have to be careful, to be more proactive as before."

Saturday's Celebration of Life hopes to connect survivors and their loved ones and recognize their resilience.

"I thank God I'm still standing here today," Soto said.

The event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday. It is open to all survivors and their loved ones, regardless of where treatment was received.

