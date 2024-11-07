Valley Democrats and Republicans react to Donald Trump's election victory

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The race for the 47th president of the United States, now ending victorious for president-elect Donald Trump.

The win comes as a shock for Marsha Conant, Fresno County's democratic Vice Chair.

Her office fought to make history possible if Vice President Kamala Harris were elected. The outcome, leaving her discouraged.

"I suspect the next Democratic candidate for President probably will not be a woman," said Conant. "We just have to continue striking at that glass ceiling and break through so we can elect one. But I'm not feeling real hopeful about that for quite a while, anyway."

Dezie Woods-Jones, President for Black Women Organized for Political Action, helped campaign for Harris when she ran for Senate in 2016. She says now is not the time to give up.

"I know Kamala. I know her spirit. I know she's going to keep fighting, and I know that she would want all of those other folks that supported her and fellow elected officials, people that have the same dream and vision for our country to keep doing the work that we have to do," said Woods-Jones.

That work is now in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump.

Dozens of people called into the news talk radio station KMJ with host Ray Appleton to share their excitement for the victory across the board.

"People coming out and making their voice and their choice known. So I think it was a wonderful thing, that fact that he has such a mandate winning both the electoral college and the popular vote -- it speaks volumes," said a KMJ caller.

Former Valley Republican Representative Connie Conway says the economy was a hot-button issue throughout the election cycle. She believes the votes for Trump are a step towards a more affordable nation.

"I'm really hopeful that there's some immediate measures that the President can take, and hopefully that will give relief to working families. I believe that my party, the Republican party, has kind of turned in to be the party of the working class --working people," said Conway.

One concern from KMJ callers is what the current administration will try to get done in the next few months.

Local democratic leaders believe President Biden and democratic leaders will work hard to pass more legislation before the term runs out.

