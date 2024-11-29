Some Valley restaurants stay open to serve community on Thanksgiving

While most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, others make it a tradition to spend the holiday serving local customers.

While most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, others make it a tradition to spend the holiday serving local customers.

While most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, others make it a tradition to spend the holiday serving local customers.

While most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, others make it a tradition to spend the holiday serving local customers.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- While many shopping center parking lots along Mooney Boulevard in Visalia were empty this Thanksgiving, it was hard to find a spot at Black Bear Diner.

General manager Robert Velazquez says he's worked the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays for the past 40 years, and it's their busiest time.

"Some people don't have any families or nothing, so they come here and we are their family because we're a family dining restaurant, and some people bring all their family, so we do parties of 20 or 30," he said.

Their limited menu for the special day is filled with thanksgiving staples -- turkey, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy.

It's something Ruth, who visited the diner with her youngest son, is grateful for.

"Especially for older folks like me who can't stand on their feet and cook anymore, so we come and we have a place to go to," she said.

She also ordered a meal to go for her other son, who is battling Valley Fever.

"He's in the hospital, and I'm going to try to sneak that in," she said.

It's warm meals and memories for Araceli Villarreal's family.

Breakfast at the diner has been a tradition for three years. It's their Thanksgiving celebration since only half her family is local.

"Today's really special because I'm off to college," she said. "I am at UCSD, so coming back home to my family, seeing all of my little cousins and just keeping the tradition alive is really sweet."

Outback also prepares meal boxes to-go for families of 10 or more.

This year, over 87 families picked up their Thanksgiving dinner.

Robert says they couldn't do it without the help of their employees, who gave up part of their holiday to serve the community.

"I'm very proud of them," he said. "Without them, I wouldn't be able to do any of this. It takes everyone I got."

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.