Valley siblings honoring parents with event venue

The venue features groom's quarters and a bridal suite that both double as a place to get ready for your special day and lodging.

Nestled along Grangeville Boulevard off Highway 41 in Lemoore, you can find an event venue that boasts picturesque backdrops for your special day.

Nestled along Grangeville Boulevard off Highway 41 in Lemoore, you can find an event venue that boasts picturesque backdrops for your special day.

Nestled along Grangeville Boulevard off Highway 41 in Lemoore, you can find an event venue that boasts picturesque backdrops for your special day.

Nestled along Grangeville Boulevard off Highway 41 in Lemoore, you can find an event venue that boasts picturesque backdrops for your special day.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nestled along Grangeville Boulevard off Highway 41 in Lemoore, you can find an event venue boasting picturesque backdrops for your special day.

Whether it's a birthday or wedding celebration, parties of up to 200 can fill the property.

"We try to accommodate what style and what look they're going for," says Co-Owner Corey Wilder. "We have all kinds here -- we have the really formal and the casual, the country and the boho look."

Siblings Corey, Jesse and Lindsay purchased the property back in 2021.

"I can remember I was standing right here, I could see the vision and this was the spot that sealed the deal for me," Lindsay said.

At the time, the front house, farming equipment and a 100-year-old barn were all that stood.

"I could see it being very romantic and full of history," Lindsay said. "I could envision people getting married out here. We're out in the country -- it's very peaceful, we're surrounded by nature."

Jesse and a team of contractors got to work.

"It took us about a year to get everything built, do the concrete and get everything set," she said. "We built a new barn, tore the old one down.

The siblings are now gearing up to host their 100th wedding on the property.

The venue features groom's quarters and a bridal suite that both double as a place to get ready for your special day and lodging.

"We wanted everything to be simple, black and white," Corey said. "It's enough stress planning a wedding, so we wanted to make it simple."

The five-acre property, established in the 1800s, is surrounded by grape vines, including the mature ones that cascade across the front of the corn crib. The spot serves as a reception area with a bar and grazing table.

"We have the tables, the chairs," Corey said. "We also provide the glasses, the flatware, the dishes, the linens. We do all the setup of that."

Corey says it's the families who bring the property to life.

Grangeville Oaks is having an open house with wedding vendors on June 30.

If you book a wedding or special event that day, you can take advantage of a 10 percent off deal.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.