Valley Trophy returns home: Fresno State wins 33-10 over San Jose State

Fresno State football won 33-10 over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd of 41,343 to improve to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Fresno State wins 33-10 over San Jose State Fresno State football won 33-10 over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd of 41,343 to improve to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Fresno State wins 33-10 over San Jose State Fresno State football won 33-10 over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd of 41,343 to improve to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Fresno State wins 33-10 over San Jose State Fresno State football won 33-10 over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd of 41,343 to improve to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Trophy returns home. The Fresno State football team won 33-10 over San Jose State (5-3, MW 3-2) in front of a sellout crowd of 41,343. FS improves to 5-3 on the season and 3-1 in Mountain West play.

https://x.com/FresnoStateFB/status/1850389996399964576

Mikey Keene was 30/41 passing for 275 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. It was the junior quarterback's first 3 TD game of the season and first since last year's New Mexico Bowl.

https://x.com/AlecABC30/status/1850385986423050707

His targets were Jalen Moss and Mac Dalena who both had 85 yards receiving. Moss pulled in a 43 yard touchdown in the second quarter and 6-yard strike in the fourth quarter. Dalena hauled in a 35 yard TD on the opening drive of the second half.

https://x.com/FresnoStateFB/status/1850361706477994151

Elijah Gilliam was the leading rusher with 56 yards and a touchdown. It was the 6th of the season for the Merced native who has carried the bulk of the load on the ground in the absence of Malik Sherrod. Johnathan Arceneaux also ran for 33 yards on 6 carries and true freshman Bryson Donelson had 8 carries for 29 yards.

It was also a night to celebrate a Bulldog legend. At halftime, Ron Cox entered the school's Ring of Honor. He's the 12th former player or coach to be honored but first exclusively defensive player. "I'm homegrown," he said after the induction. "Doesn't get much better than that."

https://x.com/FresnoStateFB/status/1850356771841507346

Cox is the all time sacks leader with 50 in a career, 28 in a season and seven in a game. A two-time All-American, he was the first pick in the second round of the 1990 NFL Draft before playing 8 seasons in the NFL. A Super Bowl champion, the Easton native who graduated from Washington Union said he was emotional walking back down the ramp into Valley Children's Stadium. "I see coach Sweeney sitting next to me, I see all of my teammates walking down that ramp so it's very tough for me," Cox said. "I gotta go up somewhere and cry a little bit."

It was the program's second straight sellout and third of the season. The crowd also featured some baseball royalty with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father Ken Griffey Sr. in the stands to cheer on their nephew and grandson Cam Lockridge. The senior cornerback put on a show for the famous fans pulling down two interceptions. His 14 career picks move him past Phillip Thomas for 8th most in program history.

https://x.com/FresnoStateFB/status/1850370152912871543

Up next for the 'Dogs is Hawaii (who started the night 2-5, MW 0-2). Kickoff from Valley Children's Stadium is set for Saturday, November 2nd at 4:00 PM.