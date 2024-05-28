Veteran honored at Fresno Memorial Day service, Avenue of Flags dedication

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds gathered at Fresno Memorial Gardens to honor heroes on Monday.

"A lot of the veterans remember them everyday, but today is the one day of year that hopefully the nation has a little extra prayer for their brothers and sisters that we've lost," said Army Veteran John Schuler.

Schuler says he knows veterans buried at Memorial Gardens and it never gets easier.

"Even though its a headstone and they are not physically there -- spiritually we can still talk to them," said Schuler.

The fallen are also recognized with the flag.

"Each one of these flags, a lot of them have a date and a name on them," said Schuler.

You can see thousands of flags lining the road for the dedication of the Avenue of flags.

One flag was given to the honoree, Sgt. Sergio Silva's family.

"He was a true Marine, in every since of the word," said Maria Elena Silva, Sgt. Silva's widow.

After serving in the Marines, Silva worked in law enforcement and with the young marines, helping shape the next generation.

He died earlier this month, and his wife says his time in the military always stuck with him.

He was one of three brothers that all served, and he got to do one last thing to remember and honor his time in the Marines.

"He went on the 28th -- the Honor Flight right before he passed, that was the goal," said Maria Elena.

"Right before he passed, making sure that he was able to go."

Maria Elena adds that when you think about Memorial Day and living in the United states, remember its because of others sacrifices, like her husband.

"They fought for our country so that we can be free," said Maria Elena.

As wreaths were laid, guns were raised, and doves were set free, Schuler says to remember each person that has put their life on the line, heroes who are gone but never forgotten.

"I miss my fallen brothers and sisters," said Schuler.

