Video of principal appearing to dance inappropriately with mascot raising concerns in Atwater

A video going viral of a high school rally in Atwater is raising concerns among parents.

A video going viral of a high school rally in Atwater is raising concerns among parents.

A video going viral of a high school rally in Atwater is raising concerns among parents.

A video going viral of a high school rally in Atwater is raising concerns among parents.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A video going viral of a high school rally in Atwater is raising concerns among parents.

Video shared by ABC30 Insider Ryan Attebery shows principal Robert Nunes dancing with the school's mascot.

Nunes is initially seated in a chair as the mascot dances in front of him.

Then Nunes is seen firing a confetti cannon before trading places with the mascot.

Many are calling the dance inappropriate.

"Could be a good dude. I don't know him, but I hear a lot of students sticking up for him," explained Attebery.

Attebery has a son at the school and two young daughters.

He says he posted the video to keep parents informed about what's happening on campus.

The viral moment happened at the Buhach Colony's back-to-school pep rally last Friday.

According to Attebery, the event had a Las Vegas theme.

Reaction to the incident has been mixed. Some on social media are calling it quote "disturbing" while others are coming to the principal's defense saying he is a great influence, who's kind, respectful and motivating. One parent who supports Nunes did not want to be identified.

"I do not think that it's right how much of like that he's under such a huge investigation," said one parent who did not want to be identified.

"I do believe that the kids liked the pep rally. They thought it was fun I understand what they're doing but I think they're putting too much on him"

But Attebery disagrees.

"They say like, 'Oh, he's trying to be funny,' But like, if that's you trying to be funny, just don't be funny. Or he was trying to be cool with the kids, but that isn't cool," Attebery said.

The Merced Union High School District declined an interview, but sent us a statement that reads:

The Merced Union High School District has placed Mr. Robert Nunes, Principal of Buhach Colony High School, on administrative leave effective Monday, August 19, 2024. This action follows an incident at the Back to School rally on Friday, August 16, 2024.This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. The District is conducting a comprehensive review of the situation. While the investigation is ongoing, Mr. Nunes will not be participating in any school-related responsibilities or activities. In the interim, Executive Director Torrin Johnson and Associate Principal David Rogers will serve as the Acting Principals to ensure the continuity of leadership and support for our students and staff. We are confident that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Rogers will provide effective guidance and uphold MUHSD values during this period. MUHSD will provide updates as appropriate while respecting the confidentiality of the investigation process.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.