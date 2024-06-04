Vince Fong sworn into Congress to complete term of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Vince Fong was sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson Monday afternoon, officially finishing out the term left open by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Congressman Vince Fong was sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson this afternoon -- officially finishing out the term left open by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Action News sat down with Fong prior to the swearing-in and asked what he hoped to tackle first in Washington.

"Mr. Speaker it is my great privilege to stand before you as the Representative of the 20th District of the great state of California," said US Rep Vince Fong, (R) California.

Vince Fong is representing California in the U.S. House for now.

The former Bakersfield Assemblyman won the special election in May for the short term beating out Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

McCarthy left the position in December just weeks after being ousted as House Speaker.

Now, Fong, McCarthy's handpicked successor is trading the state capitol for the nation's capitol.

"I also want to especially thank my mentor and friend Speaker Kevin McCarthy," said Fong.

At four Monday afternoon, Fong was sworn into office by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

With his swearing-in, the House now has 218 Republicans, 213 Democrats, and four vacancies.

As he heads to DC Fong has several issues, including border security.

"I think we have to work to increase the Border Patrol, we have to build physical barriers in the wall, we have to provide legal flexibility, we need to end catch and release," said Fong. "Those are the things that we can do immediately."

His plans also include addressing water storage needs in California, from the federal level with eyes on the proposed Sites Reservoir in the Sacramento Valley.

"The voters of California passed a water bond to get that funded," said Fong. "The federal government has allocated resources that project, but it's the permitting process that has slowed it down. And so the red tape has to be cut. And that's one of the first things I want to work on when I hit the ground running when I go to Congress."

As to how he plans to get the work done, he said by building relationships.

One such relationship he has pointed to is that with Former President Donald Trump who offered his endorsement to Fong months ago.

Fong said on top of legislative efforts he will work to get Trump back in office this November.

Fong will serve in this role until the end of the year. He is also running for a full term in office that begins next year. He faces Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux once again in the November general election.

