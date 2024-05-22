Vince Fong wins race for US Congressional District 20 seat

The voters have chosen Vince Fong to fill the vacant seat in the 20th Congressional District.

The voters have chosen Vince Fong to fill the vacant seat in the 20th Congressional District.

The voters have chosen Vince Fong to fill the vacant seat in the 20th Congressional District.

The voters have chosen Vince Fong to fill the vacant seat in the 20th Congressional District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The voters have chosen Vince Fong to fill the vacant seat in the 20th Congressional District.

Fong faced off against Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in a special election for the seat on Tuesday.

The seat has been vacant since Kevin McCarthy stepped down in December after being ousted as Speaker of the House.

AP has declared Fong the winner of the race with 60% of the vote.

Fong will serve a short term that starts in the next few weeks and runs through the end of the year.

In a statement, Fong responded to the results, writing, in part:

"In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community- securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation."

Boudreaux also responded to Fong's win, writing in a statement:

"I have just gotten off the phone with Vince Fong to congratulate him on his victory. Since redistricting in 2021, voters in the 20th District have held high hopes for their representative in Congress and higher expectations for results. We are all pulling for success for our region."

The statement went on to say that Boudreaux 'will be stepping up the fight for a safer Valley and safer California.'

Boudreaux added that he will be providing updates on his next steps in the coming weeks.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.