Visalia man sentenced for deadly 2018 crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man will be behind bars for decades after being found guilty in a deadly 2018 crash.
30-year-old David Edma received his life sentence Wednesday in the Tulare County Superior Court.
Earlier this year, Edma was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder with special allegations and felony DUI.
On June 15, 2018, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a head-on crash on Highway 63 just south of Avenue 392, near Cutler.
A pregnant mother and her child later died at the hospital.
Edma was removed from his car and was found to be driving under the influence after previously being convicted of a prior DUI offense.
Officials say Edma must serve 30 years in custody before receiving parole consideration.