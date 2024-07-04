Visalia man sentenced for deadly 2018 crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man will be behind bars for decades after being found guilty in a deadly 2018 crash.

30-year-old David Edma received his life sentence Wednesday in the Tulare County Superior Court.

Earlier this year, Edma was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder with special allegations and felony DUI.

On June 15, 2018, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a head-on crash on Highway 63 just south of Avenue 392, near Cutler.

A pregnant mother and her child later died at the hospital.

Edma was removed from his car and was found to be driving under the influence after previously being convicted of a prior DUI offense.

Officials say Edma must serve 30 years in custody before receiving parole consideration.

