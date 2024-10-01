Visalia Navigation Center preparing to open its doors to help unhoused community

It will provide 100 beds to people experiencing homelessness, including those who have traditionally been turned away by other shelters.

It will provide 100 beds to people experiencing homelessness, including those who have traditionally been turned away by other shelters.

It will provide 100 beds to people experiencing homelessness, including those who have traditionally been turned away by other shelters.

It will provide 100 beds to people experiencing homelessness, including those who have traditionally been turned away by other shelters.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Navigation Center on Court Street and Glendale Avenue is gearing up to open next month.

The low-barrier shelter has been a team effort by C-SET, TC-HOPE and community sponsors.

It will provide 100 beds to people experiencing homelessness, including those who have traditionally been turned away by other shelters, including families, senior citizens, couples and people with dogs.

"We know there is a great need in the community, and we are excited to meet with the folks who need it," says Jeff Forbes with CSET, Community Services and Employment Training.

The shelter is a first-of-its-kind in Visalia.

It will also provide three daily meals, job training, and on-site life skill building.

"Absolutely hopeful that this will go a long way in helping those on the streets, providing safety, giving them services and support," mentions Brian Malison, Vice President of TC HOPE.

According to the 2024 point-in-time report, there are over 16 hundred people without a home in Kings and Tulare County.

Community leaders say their resources and a six-month housing opportunity will help people get back on their feet.

They welcome volunteers to help change someone's life.

"To see people on the fringes, and to see people of worth and value and not to discard them and not to dismiss them but to do something about that and to be part of the solution," expresses Brian.

The Navigation Center took five years to come to fruition.

"Just overjoyed with all the hard work that has been put into the Visalia Navigation Center, I am looking forward to the day we open our doors," says Micaela Lara-Lopez, the Assistant Director for the Visalia Navigation Center.

To learn more about CSET, click here. If you or someone you know needs these services you can call 2-1-1.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.