Body of missing 17-year-old girl recovered from Kaweah River by volunteer diver

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A volunteer diver has recovered the body of a teen girl who was swept away in the Kaweah River earlier this week.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and other agencies had been searching for 17-year-old Bree Scott since she fell into the water on Tuesday evening.

The diver, Juan Heredia, told Action News that he found her body on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office has since confirmed that it was Scott's body that was found.

Officials say that Scott's body had been carried just about a mile and a half from where she was last seen.

Heredia says Scott's family was there when he made the discovery.

