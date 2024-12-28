24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman arrested after deadly altercation in Madera, police say

KFSN logo
Saturday, December 28, 2024 5:01AM
Shutterstock

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after an altercation turned deadly in Madera on Friday afternoon.

The domestic disturbance happened around 3 pm near D Street and 9th Street.

Madera police say a man was seriously injured while fighting with a woman.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have not yet said how the man and woman knew each other, or what they had been arguing about.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on murder charges.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW