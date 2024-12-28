Woman arrested after deadly altercation in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after an altercation turned deadly in Madera on Friday afternoon.

The domestic disturbance happened around 3 pm near D Street and 9th Street.

Madera police say a man was seriously injured while fighting with a woman.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have not yet said how the man and woman knew each other, or what they had been arguing about.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on murder charges.

