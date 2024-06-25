Woman arrested for leaving baby in hot car in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested after police say she left her infant in a hot car in Clovis.

Police say it happened at about 4:30 pm on Monday when someone called to report the baby in the car at Willow and Nees.

The caller said the car was turned off and the windows were slightly down, but the infant looked warm in their car seat.

Officers say the mother and an older child eventually returned to the car. They say the child was left inside for at least 20 minutes while the other two were eating inside a fast food restaurant.

Paramedics said the child was warm but overall in good health.

Police arrested the mother for felony child endangerment. She was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Both children were given to their father by Child Protective Services.

Officers are reminding the community that cars can quickly become dangerously hot, especially during summers in the Central Valley.